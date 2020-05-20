Norton police arrest 17-year-old for arson in vacant mill fire

Norton police arrested a 17-year-old resident of the town Wednesday and charged him with arson in a 5-alarm fire in a vacant mill building last week, the department said.

The juvenile was arrested around 3:30 p.m. after an investigation by Norton police detectives, Norton Fire, State Police assigned to the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bristol district attorney’s office, Norton police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The teen is being held on $250,000 cash bail and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.