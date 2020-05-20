Now that’s one big lizard

It’s not every day that you see a 4-foot-long lizard creeping across your driveway. But that’s exactly what happened in Wilmington on the evening of May 3 when a woman noticed a very large black-and-white lizard walk into her driveway on Lockwood Road. After she called police and told them what she’d witnessed, the animal control officer came by and picked up the wandering reptile, which turned out to be a tegu lizard named Bubba. Photos of Bubba were posted on the animal control officer’s Facebook page , and its owner was located shortly thereafter. If you’ve never heard of a tegu before, these big lizards originated from South America and have become popular pets.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

NOT MUCH OF AN ESCAPE ARTIST

At 5:52 p.m. May 4, Saugus police got a call from a man on Denver Street who said he needed help getting a set of handcuffs off from his wrists after he realized he had no key. An officer was dispatched to the home and reported the cuffs had been successfully removed.

TRAPPED BY TURKEYS

At 5:58 a.m. May 12, Stow police received a call from a woman on Sudbury Road who said a large group of turkeys had assembled outside her home and would not let her leave. The responding officer reported that the birds were sent on their way.

IN A HURRY FOR SOME EGG ROLLS

At 5:39 p.m. April 30, a Saugus police officer reported that someone left a car in neutral in the Kowloon parking lot and it rolled away and smashed into a barrier. According to the log entry, the officer said the 2012 Nissan Murano was still driveable, and police were attempting to contact the owner.

CATCH OF THE DAY

On May 6, Brookline police officers were flagged down by a Stop & Shop employee who stated that someone had just taken bags of shrimp and left the store without paying for them. Officers stopped a person who fit the description of the alleged thief and advised him that he would be summonsed into Brookline District Court for shoplifting shellfish.

INTENSE COMPETITORS

At 10:39 a.m. May 3, police received a report of a man and woman who appeared to be arguing at the North Intermediate School in Wilmington. According to the log entry, police went to the school and reported that the pair were not fighting, but just playing “an aggressive game of tennis.” Police told them the tennis courts were closed and sent them on their way.

MYSTERIOUS FIND

At 11:17 a.m. May 3, Wilmington police got a call from someone who reported that a piece of a gravestone was found dumped in a yard on Lowell Street. Police retrieved the mysterious marker and checked with the local cemetery, but were unable to determine where it came from.

MEDITATION, INTERRUPTED

At 10:56 a.m. March 28, Bridgewater police received a call about a man smoking a cigarette in the cemetery on South Street. The caller asked for an officer to swing by and speak with the guy because the situation seemed “weird.” According to a tweet by police, the cruiser who responded to the call reported that the man “was meditating and praying on a blanket," but otherwise he was fine.

DREAM CAR TURNS INTO A NIGHTMARE

At 9:48 a.m. March 4, Watertown police heard from a man who bought a 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-class sedan through a website called OfferUp.com. He told police he'd purchased the Mercedes for $11,500 from a man in Rhode Island, but when he tried to register it, the Registry of Motor Vehicles informed him that it was stolen. Police confirmed that the Mercedes had been stolen from a Hertz rental car facility in Norwood. Watertown police contacted authorities in Norwood and Providence to let them know that the missing car had been recovered.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.