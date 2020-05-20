Oxford gym stays open, despite warnings from town officials

But Blondin says people need to be able to exercise and he is committed to keeping his gym open.

While other gyms remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dave Blondin, 30, the owner of Prime Fitness and Nutrition in Oxford, went ahead and opened his doors Monday for members to come in and work out. Under the state’s reopening plan , gyms aren’t supposed to open until at least June 29.

The owner of an Oxford gym that opened ahead of schedule is not backing down.

“I’m sticking my ground,” Blondin said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “I’m fighting for this.”

When Blondin reopened his gym Monday, the town’s health inspector stopped by and gave him a verbal warning. On Tuesday, town officials came back to the gym and issued a written warning. Starting Wednesday, the town can issue fines of up to $300.

Blondin said a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help him cover the costs of fines and legal fees. As of Wednesday morning, 114 donors had contributed $5,176 to the fundraiser.

“Prime Fitness believes in the health and safety of all our members and we are an essential business because we not only keep you physically healthy, but more important, your mental health,” the GoFundMe page states. “We believe you can continue to keep people safe while protecting the vulnerable and still keep your doors open. By choosing to stay open and go against the order the gym is subject to fines, we would appreciate any donations as they will help keep us open and protect the health of our members. Donations not used towards fines will be donated to to mental health organizations in order to further aid in those who are suffering. We hope to inspire other gyms and small businesses to follow our lead.”

Blondin said he is taking some precautions for the safety of gym members. A maximum of 25 people can be on a floor at any given time, and the gym is open to members only. He’s not accepting any new members, and workouts are limited to an hour. If there’s a line to get inside, he asks that people wait in their cars.

Blondin has been running his nutrition business for 10 years. He opened the gym in Oxford three years ago.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.