Peabody man charged with trafficking Percocet

A Peabody man is facing drug trafficking charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop near Sturbridge, State Police said on Wednesday.
Chaz Butler, 25, was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 90 just after midnight on Monday, State Police said in a statement.
The trooper found that Butler was driving a Ford Fusion with a suspended license and conducted a search of the vehicle, according to the statement.
The search turned up 215 grams of Percocet, some of which was packaged to be mailed, and a large knife.
Butler faces five different charges including drug trafficking, carrying a dangerous weapon, and driving with a suspended license. Bail was set at $5,040. He is expected to be arraigned at Dudley District Court.
