Protective gear, grab-and-go meals, and educational resources

In an effort to accommodate prospective students and their families, Middlesex Community College’s Office of Admissions and Recruitment is offering virtual webinars. These webinars will answer questions related to the community college experience, the enrollment process, and the resources, services, and opportunities available to students. The college has campuses in Bedford and Lowell , but many classes are available online. For more information and to sign up for a virtual session, visit middlesex.mass.edu/admissions/virtual.aspx .

UMass Lowell students in the university’s 3D Printing Club have donated hundreds of items of protective gear — including masks, face shields, and “ear-savers” — to COVID-19 first responders. With the use of 3D printers, plastics engineering majors Molly Teece of Methuen and David Barry of Amherst, N.H., along with Ethan Chen, a biomedical engineering major from Nashua, have led the project. The initiative began in March but now has blossomed into a 24/7 operation that has donated to Mass. General Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, Lowell General Hospital, and Boston Children’s Hospital.

The North Easton Savings Bank donated 2,000 masks each to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, Brockton Neighborhood Health Center, and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth. The bank was one of 15 area banks and credit unions that partnered to donate a total of 50,000 masks to health care organizations.

Norwood Public Schools have introduced a new food program to serve over 400 families. The program will provide grab-and-go dinner meals free of charge for Norwood families with students in the public school system, home-schooled students, or families of other schools with children under 18 years of age. The program will run throughout June. Families are encouraged to fill out a Google form to indicate their request for grab-and-go dinners. All meal requests should be submitted by 10 a.m. on Tuesdays through the months of May and June. The meals are available for pick up from any of the community’s elementary schools on Wednesdays.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital received unique thank-you presents from members of the Clever Hand Gallery, an artisan’s cooperative in Wellesley Square. The artists gifted dozens of handcrafted items to hospital staff. On May 4, Reme Gold and Ann Schunior, two potters from Clever Hand, presented Dr. Liza Meyerhardt, an internist at Newton-Wellesley, with jewelry, glass, pottery, and more.

The Concord Museum has developed some new online curriculum-based resources for K though 12 teachers. Elementary school students can now take virtual field trips and do hands-on social studies activities at home. As part of its National Endowment of Humanities Landmarks Grant to learn about Henry David Thoreau, the museum has over 100 lesson plans in English, literature, history, and social sciences available. Visit the teacher resources page to learn more and access lessons: concordmuseum.org/education/teachers-and-students/teacher-resources/







