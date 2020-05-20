State Police K9 Kantor to receive new protective vest from a former police officer, Taunton nonprofit

The new bullet and stab-proof vest will protect Kantor, a 2-year-old German shepherd who works alongside Trooper Brian Soares, said Sandy Marcal, founder and president of Vested Interest in K9s.

A State Police K9 will receive a new protective vest thanks to a donation from a Taunton-based nonprofit and a 90-year-old former police officer from Maine.

Kantor, a 2-year-old Massachusetts State Police K9, will receive a new protective vest from Vested Interests in K9s and Madeline Hamersley, a 90-year-old former police officer.

“Not only are these dogs partners, they’re family members,” Marcal said. “Our goal is to make sure everyone goes home safe at the end of their shifts.”

Vested Interest in K9s has donated about a dozen of these vests to Massachusetts State Police and nearly 4,000 to other police departments across the country. Marcal said donations from people like Madeline Hamersley, of Sorrento, Maine, have helped make this effort possible.

Hamersley has sponsored about 30 of these vests through the organization, including the new one Kantor will receive in the next few weeks.

“Madeline is an amazing and generous lady,” Marcal said. “We are very close friends and I consider her like my adoptive mother.”

Hamersley was a police officer in New York, and was made an honorary member of the Maine State Police in 2018 for her efforts to protect these dogs.

Per Hamersley’s request, Kantor’s vest will be embroidered with “In honor of Sandy Marcal."

“When she learned that Kantor was from Massachusetts like me, she told me she wanted to add my name to the vest,” Marcal said. “She said, ‘I really want to do it in your honor because you do so much for these dogs.' I was very humbled by that.”

The vests weigh 4 to 5 pounds and usually last about five years. Since they can cost more than $2,000 each, Marcal’s organization donates the vests to departments that may not be able to afford them otherwise.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said the State Police K9 Unit responds to dozens of incidents each week that involve suspects who may be armed or trying to evade capture.

“We have in recent years had suspects shoot at and fight with dogs during apprehensions,” Procopio said. “The vests enhance the safety for our brave canine partners and we are very grateful to Vested Interest for K9s and Ms. Hamersley for this donation.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.