State trooper and driver injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Sharon

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 north in Sharon Wednesday afternoon, the department said in a statement.
A state trooper and the driver of the vehicle were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the statement.
Their conditions were not known known early Wednesday evening.
Around 3:30 p.m., the trooper was attempting to assist a motorist in the median north of the Coney Street exit when the driver hit the cruiser, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.
The cruiser rolled over due to the collision, he said.
Both lanes of I-95 north were closed as of 5 p.m.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
