Steamship Authority gets $12 million in federal aid in wake of reduced ridership amid coronavirus pandemic

The congressman’s office said that in addition to the $9.8 million in COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act, the Steamship Authority, which runs ferry service to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, also received an annual allocation of $2.45 million from “existing [Federal Transit Administration] sources.”

The Steamship Authority has received $12 million in federal aid, including $9.8 million in coronavirus relief, according to Congressman Bill Keating’s office.

The statement said all the funding was contingent on the Steamship Authority being designated as a commuter service by the FTA, a designation that was in doubt earlier this year before Keating, a former Norfolk district attorney, stepped into the breach.

According to the statement, the FTA had announced earlier this year that it intended to de-certify the Steamship Authority as a commuter service. But the federal agency reversed course, the statement said, once Keating, working closely with the Steamship Authority and Cape Cod Transit Authority, provided the FTA with “new evidence” of commuter traffic on the island ferries.

"The stoppage in Steamship Authority service was a real threat and the ceasing of that service would have been catastrophic for our region,” Keating said in the statement. “There is a great sense of relief that we were able to get this done. I want to thank Tom Cahir and Bob Davis for being great partners and also FTA Administrator [K. Jane] Williams who saw the importance of prioritizing this money and ensured the Steamship Authority had it in time.”

His words were echoed in the statement by Steamship Authority General Manager Robert B. Davis.

"Without Congressman Keating’s intervention with the Federal Transit Administration, these vital funds would not have been expedited as quickly as they were,” Davis said. “On behalf of the Steamship Authority and all our patrons which rely upon our service, I want to sincerely thank him.”

Tom Cahir of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority also praised Keating in the statement put out by the congressman’s office.

“We have enjoyed a very good and productive partnership with our multi-modal partners for years,” Cahir said. “The Steamship Authority provides a critically important service and is literally the lifeline to the Islands. We are happy to be able to assist as they continue to meet their financial challenges. None of this could have been accomplished without the direct intervention by Congressman Keating on several occasions.”

Keating’s office said the Steamship Authority received the cash Tuesday night.

Keating’s office late last month put out a prior statement announcing that the FTA had committed to providing $12 million to the Steamship Authority and the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority.

"These funds will be critical to bridging the cashflow gap for the Steamship Authority this summer,” Keating said at the time. “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every one of us deeply. The Steamship Authority is no different, and has been dealing with unprecedented loss of ridership this spring due to the virus and stay home advisory.”

The Steamship Authority has lost millions of dollars due to reduced ferry service to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On its website Wednesday, the authority said its high-speed vessel, the M/V Iyanough, will return to service Memorial Day weekend, offering four round-trips daily between May 21 and May 26.

“The vessel will then be inactive until at least mid-June as demand for the service past the holiday weekend remains low,” the site said.

The website also laid out a number of safety precautions the authority has taken amid the pandemic.

According to the website, “the use of cloth face coverings is now required for passengers while they are boarding, disembarking and traveling in an interior passenger area, including freight decks, while on board one of its vessels.”

In addition, the site said, concession sales have been suspended, a decision made “for the protection of their employees as well as our crews and passengers during the coronavirus outbreak.”

Cleaning also remains a top priority, according to the authority’s website.

“Our crews already do an outstanding job of cleaning our vessel interiors in between trips, but we have instructed them, along with our bus, parking lot and terminal employees, to specifically disinfect all hand railings, table tops, door handles, seats, faucets, and toilets both in between trips and during trips as needed,” the website said. “We are well-stocked with cleaning supplies and have ordered extra hand sanitizers and other supplies for our customers to use while traveling with us.”

The authority has also faced scrutiny in recent years.

A report from outside consultants released in December 2018 said the authority was badly understaffed, suffered from a “penny-pinching” mentality, and was hampered by sparring internal factions. The report followed a May 2018 review that found the authority had canceled 550 trips from January through April of that year, about 15 times the yearly average.

Davis, the authority general manager, said when the consultants’ report was released that the ferries were safe and that problems in the spring of 2018 resulted from “a lot of items that came together at the same time.”

More recently, the authority’s website was unable to book online reservations for several hours on Jan. 21 of this year, the first day to schedule summer travel to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket for the summer season.

The authority said at the time that the "site experienced an unanticipated issue that made it impossible for customers to book their reservations as expected,” and that the problem "occurred despite extensive preparation and load testing prior to the general internet opening in the Vineyard route.”

Globe Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox and Matt Rocheleau of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.