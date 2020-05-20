Weymouth man accused of killing father bought saws, other tools, police report says

His son, 37-year-old William Walling Jr., was lying on a bed watching television when two relatives arrived at the home around 7 p.m. Saturday to check on Walling, whom they were unable to reach in the prior 24 to 48 hours, the report said.

William Walling Sr. was shirtless and police could not find his pulse when they responded to a 911 call to the home on Lochmere Avenue.

The body of 61-year-old Weymouth man allegedly murdered by his adult son was found lying face down, with a plastic trash bag over his head, in the front hallway of their home Saturday night, according to a police report.

The younger Walling purchased power saws and other tools earlier Saturday. A wheelbarrow was found near his father’s body. Outside, police found a freshly dug a hole in the backyard, out of the view of neighbors, according to police.

William Walling Jr., who was arrested Saturday evening, is accused of killing his father by “mechanical asphyxiation,” according to the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

He was held without bail during an arraignment in Quincy District Court on Monday, according to the district attorney’s office. His next court date is July 8.

The elder Walling’s sister and brother-in-law went to the home because they were worried about him. He had told family members he had to “sleep with one eye open” because of his son’s recent behavior, the report said.

Walling Jr. appeared to be “calm” and allegedly told the relatives, “I tried to call 911 but no one answered.” He allegedly added that he had tried to use the wheelbarrow to move his father’s body.

When the relatives stepped outside to call 911, Walling Jr. locked the doors, the report said. After police arrived, Walling Jr. allegedly left out a back door and was told by an officer to sit in the driveway while he went inside to investigate. The officer found Walling Sr. in the entry way and possible facial injuries visible through the plastic bag, according to the report.

The officer then went outside, where Walling Jr. allegedly said words to the effect, “He was too heavy. . . I had to use a wheelbarrow to move him,” according to the police report.

Walling Jr. was arrested on a charge of murder and taken to the Weymouth police station. As he was being photographed, he allegedly said, “Who’s your father,” according to the report.

While booking Walling Jr., police found a receipt in his pocket from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store about a mile from the home he shared with his father.

The receipt for a transaction completed just past 3 p.m. Saturday included items such as a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, replacement blades for those tools, a roll of plastic, and a 40-pound bag of lime, the report says.

Police later executed a search warrant on the home. They found Walling Sr.’s body draped with a blanket, and there was a white powder on the back, according to the report. In Walling Jr.’s bedroom, police found unopened boxes containing a circular saw and a reciprocating saw, and there was a 40-pound bag of lime in a barrel outside the house, according to the report.

In a corner of the backyard, police found a recently dug hole, along with shovels and other tools, the report says. The hole was about 3 feet long, two feet wide, and three feet deep, the report says.

A neighbor told police she heard yelling coming from the Walling home for about 10 minutes around 7 p.m. Friday, according to the report. After a single loud noise, the argument ceased, the report says.

On Saturday, the neighbor saw Walling Jr. allegedly carrying heavy items into the home from a Lowe’s shopping cart in the driveway, according to the report. Later that evening, the neighbor saw Walling Jr. allegedly standing outside his home and staring at a tree for about 5 minutes, which she “found odd,” according to the report.

At the time of the killing, Walling had an open court case on a previous charge of assault and battery on his father, the district attorney’s office said.

Court records show that Walling had been arraigned on a charge of assault and battery on a person older than 60 on Oct. 31, 2019. He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.





















































