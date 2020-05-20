Wife allegedly killed by Dover surgeon got help from the legal system but her husband 'manipulated her,’ police chief says

"She sought help from the system. The system gave her the help. He was able to manipulate her one final time,'' Police Chief Peter A. McGowan said in a telephone interview Wednesday. "The victim is absolutely not at fault here. Domestic violence perpetrators are skilled at manipulation and capitalizing on any vulnerabilities that their victim has.”

The first homicide in 25 years in Dover has shaken the town’s police chief who said his officers pursued domestic violence charges against Dr. Ingolf A. Tuerk but they could not stop him from allegedly manipulating his wife, Kathleen McLean Tuerk, into removing legal protections before she was killed.

McLean, 45, who obtained a restraining order and then had it vacated, disappeared last Thursday from the home she shared with Tuerk. Her body was found Saturday night after Tuerk allegedly confessed to killing her and dumping her body with rocks in the pockets into a nearby pond.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement that he has reviewed how his prosecutors handled the Tuerk case and is confident that they made the right legal choices available to them at the time. Prosecutors opposed - and judges agreed with them - that Tuerk should stay away from McLean and the Valley Road home while the charges were pending.

"Our domestic violence prosecutors and advocates receive extensive training, and have substantial experience, in the dynamics of violent relationships, including identified warning signs and the sometimes cyclical nature of those relationships,'' Morrissey said. “Some of the most difficult and complicated cases we handle are those involving family violence.”

Tuerk pleaded not guilty Monday during a virtual Dedham District Court arraignment to a murder charge and is being held without bail. His attorney, Howard Cooper, declined comment on the case and the allegations that his client was a domestic violence abuser who manipulated and killed his wife prior to the killing.

Tuerk, 58, was a top surgeon at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton before he was fired last year after the state attorney general’s office found he had fraudulently billed for more than $31,000 in bogus surgeries and services. He agreed to pay $150,000 to resolve the allegations, the attorney general’s office said.

McGowan said his department did not have any inkling of the violence allegedly taking place until McLean came to the station Feb, 3.

To McGowan and Patricia Hohlof the Voices Against Violence, the information McLean provided showed how the once-famous surgeon skilled at robotic microsurgery exerted emotional and physical control of the mother of three who dated Tuerk for two years until he suddenly proposed, leading to a Las Vegas marriage on Dec. 14.

According to police records filed in Dedham District Court, that wedding came after McLean alleged that Tuerk had suddenly turned angry towards her and one of her children in the $1.7 million home at 29 Valley Rd. which he purchased by himself in 2017. On Dec. 7, Tuerk allegedly told her, “I’m the king of the castle...you are just the guest here” and then cut a strand off her hair and cut her hand with the scissors when she raised it to protect herself. McLean described Tuerk as controlling, jealous and said he threw her to the ground in January, records say.

More troubling to Hohl is the alleged incident where the couple argued and Tuerk allegedly slammed McLean’s head into the headboard and held his hand over her nose and mouth while putting his other hand around her throat and squeezing until she passed out. After she regained consciousness Tuerk told McLean he loved her and was intimate with her, court records say.

Dover police helped McLean get a restraining order Feb, 3 and then hand delivered it to Tuerk in the Valley Road home where they also seized his gun collection. Tuerk had to vacate the house that day. Police on Feb. 5 charged Tuerk with violating the restraining order when he allegedly used a Nest thermometer to lower the temperature in the house on a cold day.

Police also obtained criminal charges against Tuerk for strangulation, assault and battery on a household member, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the Dedham courthouse in February as a result of their interviews with McLean, according to court records.

Tuerk was summonsed into court for arraignment in March. However, Morrissey’s office did not ask for a dangerousness hearing. But prosecutors opposed allowing Tuerk back in the home even after McLean filed a sworn affidavit where she said she was dropping the restraining order, which is a civil proceeding and wanted the criminal charges dismissed so she could reconcile with Tuerk.

Hohl, who is an attorney but not currently practicing law, said she believes Morrissey’s office should have sought a dangerousessness hearing which could have ended with Tuerk being ordered held without bail for 90 days.

“I don’t want to judge anyone…but there were red flags in this history of the case,’’ Hohl said. “And the biggest one for me is strangulation – strangulation is practice for homicide…It’s a big, big red flag.”

Morrissey said in the statement that prosecutors examined the evidence presented when Tuerk was arraigned in March.

"We assess every incoming case individually, with our district court prosecutors consulting supervisors in cases involving domestic violence and sexual assault,'' He said, “Initially it is clear that those discussions did occur and that our concerns were reflected in obtaining the stay-away/no contact order as a condition of bail and our opposition to modifying that bail condition when it was challenged at the district and then superior courts.”

McLean cancelled the restraining order and asked the criminal charges be dropped after they reconciled, she wrote. Tuerk also agreed to share the title to his home with her; documents confirming that transaction were posted at the Norfolk Registry of Deeds on May 15 - the same day she disappeared.

Chief McGowan said officers were not called to Tuerk’s residence until McLean could not be found last week. He said the practical effect of McLean’s terminating the restraining order is that his officers lost the authority to immediately arrest Tuerk if they spotted him near McLean or the house.

When the only legal barrier to his return is a condition of bail, his officers must notify the court, and a judge then decides whether to issue an arrest warrant, he said.

He said his officers handled McLean’s initial interaction with the department professionally and made certain she obtained the restraining order within hours of her asking for help.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and the kids involved,'' McGowan said. “It’s a horrific story that shouldn’t have happened.”

Hohl said that studies have shown a victim of domestic violence will try seven times to break out of the abusive relationship before they are successful.

“Everyone’s circumstances are different, but there are many reason why a victim doesn’t leave – and the first one is they are being controlled and manipulated’’ by their abuser, Hohl said. “Whether they are doctors or not, they are master manipulators.”













