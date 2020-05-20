Governor Baker says work will be different as state reopening begins amid coronavirus

“It’s absolutely the right thing do,” Baker said, adding that businesses permitted to reopen during phase one of a four-phased plan must maintain rigorous cleaning and safety protocols available online at www.mass.gov/reopening .

Speaking during his daily briefing following a tour of a Braintree manufacturing facility, Baker said he and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito were pleased many companies are allowing employees to continue to work from home when possible.

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that data on COVID-19 infections continues to trend downward as the state begins to gradually reopen the economy, but he stressed that “physical closeness associated with work is clearly going to change” amid the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisement

Offices permitted to reopen May 25 must not exceed 25 percent of their capacity.

On Tuesday, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said he felt a 25 percent limit in Boston, where offices will be allowed to open June 1, may be too high at the outset. Baker said Wednesday that 25 percent is merely the maximum allowable threshold, which no office is required to hit.

The governor said the state processed nearly 8,000 coronavirus tests Tuesday, and less than 10 percent came back positive. The percentage of positive tests, Baker said, has hovered “at or below 10 percent for about a week,” which is “a very promising development.”

But he reiterated that residents must continue to wear face coverings in public, practice social distancing, and frequently wash their hands and disinfect surfaces.

Businesses welcoming employees back to work, Baker said, must have cleaning supplies and protective gear, though they shouldn’t buy medical grade masks, which are reserved for medical workers.

He said the state’s reopening advisory board is continuing to work with public health experts to formulate “industry-specific” safety protocols for the second phase of the reopening, currently slated for early June.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday, Baker said, the state had distributed over 11 million pieces of protective gear including masks, gowns, gloves, and ventilators to medical facilities and front-line workers.

In addition, Baker said, there are currently about 6,500 available child care slots for workers in a state emergency system that was initially set up for children of first responders and other essential personnel.

State officials, Baker said, are having “ongoing discussions” about crafting a possible model for having child care and summer camp for youths in the coming months.

“I am fully confident that we will figure this out,” he said.

The reopening process is gradual, with each of the four phases lasting at least three weeks.

The initial phase — dubbed “Start” — began Monday with construction sites, houses of worship, and manufacturing joining essential businesses such as grocery stores on the list of places that can open, while health care providers could restart “high priority” preventative and pediatric care.

In Boston, where Walsh ordered a citywide construction shutdown in mid-March, outdoor work on major development sites also restarted Monday.

On May 25 — and June 1 in Boston — workers in office buildings and life-science facilities can start to return, though state officials have instituted the 25 percent capacity limit and are asking anyone who can work remotely to keep doing so.

Hair salons and barber shops can also reopen May 25 in a limited capacity and by appointment only, while retail stores and recreational marijuana dispensaries can launch curbside pickup.

Advertisement

“We believe moving forward on a cautious and careful basis is really the only way this makes sense,” Baker said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the virus had infected 87,925 people in Massachusetts and killed 5,938 residents, according to state Department of Public Health statistics, which are updated daily around 4 p.m.

Matt Stout and Tim Logan of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.