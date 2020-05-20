Is Joe Biden a feminist?

On the same day, PBS News Hour ran an exhaustive piece that tracked down 74 former Biden staffers — 62 of whom were women — that poked more holes in Reade’s story but also told a different tale about the presumed Democratic candidate: that in his public life, he’s been uniquely progressive in his attitude toward women.

There was already growing skepticism about Reade’s allegation that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in a Senate hallway in 1993. Then Friday, Politico ran a devastating profile of her that described Biden’s former Senate staffer in the headline as, “Manipulative, deceitful, user.”

None of the those interviewed by PBS “said that they had experienced sexual harassment, assault or misconduct by Biden,” but more important, they "described largely positive and gratifying experiences working for Biden, painting a portrait of someone who was ahead of his time in empowering women in the workplace.”

Biden was praised for hiring women at high levels and “embracing the idea that women should have the same opportunities and be taken with the same seriousness as male staff.”

Two former male staffers recounted Biden not wanting women to “serve beverages, like coffee, or perform other menial tasks in his Senate office or on the committees he chaired.” He preferred that men would carry out such jobs.

As someone who worked on Capitol Hill in the mid-1990s (a few years after Reade’s allegation of assault), I can attest Biden’s attitude stands out. It was not the norm, even among Democratic senators.

Yet weeks after Democratic hand-wringing over Reade’s allegation little attention is being paid to this image of the former vice president. Columns in the New York Times and Washington Post argued that Biden should drop out of the presidential race because of the air of alleged impropriety around his candidacy. According to Lyz Lenz, “I do not want to be forced to balance the accusations against Biden and Trump — playing the ‘Which is worse?’ game.”

Rebecca Traister wrote in The Cut that Biden was putting Democratic women in an impossible position — particularly the one he has pledged to be his vice presidential nominee. “What’s sickeningly clear is that if Biden remains the Democratic nominee, whichever woman gets the nod to be his running mate will wind up drinking from a poisoned chalice.”

But the narrative now looks a bit different — and Biden is not a burden for female Democrats but an asset?

None of this is to say that Biden is the perfect feminist candidate. He was forced to apologize last year and pledged to be “more mindful about respecting personal space in the future” after articles highlighted how his touchy-feely ways made more than half a dozen women uncomfortable.

Biden’s signature legislative accomplishment was passage of the Violence Against Women Act, but many feminists can’t forget his treatment of Anita Hill during the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court confirmation hearings or his past support for abortion restrictions like the Hyde Amendment. And while it’s important to highlight how Biden treated his female staffers, it’s worth keeping in mind that defenders of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh made the same laudatory argument about him.

But media coverage of Biden’s overly tactile nature has tended to obscure the bonafides of a candidate who is perhaps the most progressive feminist Democratic nominee ever (though granted this might be the lowest bar ever).

Many of the recollections in the PBS piece highlighted Biden’s personal attitudes and behavior in ways that make him a role model — for example, upbraiding someone in a meeting for commenting on a female staffer’s appearance. It’s said you can tell a lot about a public figure by how they act when the cameras are off and these stories say something notable about who Biden is as a person. It’s something often heard about Biden: that the empathy and compassion he demonstrates on the campaign trail is not an act but who he really is. That more Americans aren’t familiar with this side of him is a mistake that his campaign should have long ago rectified.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that Biden’s campaign (and the candidate himself) did not attack or criticize Reade and none of his surrogates did either — a sharp contrast to how Bill Clinton handled allegations of impropriety. Indeed, Biden’s comment that “I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade” was a particularly striking comment that showed the seriousness with which he takes allegations of sexual assault.

No matter how progressive Biden has been on women’s issues, the reality is that he’s still a man who vanquished accomplished female candidates for the Democratic nomination. That is an understandably bitter pill for many to swallow.

But if Democrats are going to dump on Biden for his alleged sins, they should be consistent in noting his virtues as well.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.