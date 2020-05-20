Neglect has hobbled Postal Service

The Globe correctly points out that the Trump administration is using the US Postal Service as a pawn in its petty political spat (“Trump exploits COVID-19 to hold post office hostage,” Editorial, May 14). You fail to note, however, that decades of do-nothing congresses have weakened the USPS to a point where it is now easily victimized.

Congress has either ignored or actively blocked attempts to modernize the Postal Service for decades. A private enterprise would have instituted common-sense streamlining years ago, including sensible pension reform, modest fee increases, eliminating Saturday delivery, and eliminating redundant or otherwise unproductive post offices. Congress’s neglect creates a vacuum that can be exploited by the executive branch for any reason — good or bad.