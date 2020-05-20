Home of the Week: Cohasset condo puts a tony twist on traditional

Year built: Building constructed in the 1700s and converted in 2000/Unit added in 2000

Square feet: 2,435

Beds: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Condo fee: $667 a month

Pet policy: Allowed

Taxes: $9,767 (2019)

Sometimes you just have to start at the top, and this three-level condo overlooking Cohasset Harbor warrants that approach. The third floor is a refuge that features a private bath, a 237-square-foot bedroom, and a yours-only deck that provides the best place for a brain-wakening morning coffee or an affable evening decaf — a respite with harbor views.

The bedroom has a working gas fireplace and a chimney embossed with an upended anchor. There are two closets, hardwood floors, and a narrow alcove. The full bath has a shower on the smaller side that’s tucked into an angled corner. It features a frameless glass door, a rain-shower head, and a surround of white ceramic square tiles. The long, white single vanity is topped with speckled black, white, brown, and gray granite and a vessel sink. It sits under a trio of windows with plantation shutters.

This site’s role as a place to unwind is nothing new. The building was a sea captain’s home in the 1700s. In 2000, it was converted into four condos, and this unit was added, incorporating stained-glass windows and molding from an old church, according to the realtor. The unit has the barest of connections to the main building: a single, short wall.

A red-brick walkway leads to an arched front door that sits under a roof clad in intricate vergeboard that lends the home a Nantucket feel. Inside, an open floor plan awaits, with stairs on the right, as well as two closets and a window seat. Just past the stairs and on the right is a half bath with an interior stained-glass window, a porcelain pedestal sink, and hardwood flooring.

The flooring in the unit is hardwood stained a coffee color that offers a pleasing contrast to the brilliant white trim and crown molding. The primary visual design, however, is white board and batten wainscot set off by baby blue paint. This is on full display in the living area, where the working gas fireplace is flanked by Ionic Grecian columns, and the board and batten climbs up and over the mantel to connect the clerestory windows.

A breakfast bar delineates the living area and the kitchen. The latter offers maple cabinets painted white (some have glass fronts or are flanked by columns); a deep sink perched under a narrow window; stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove; white and gray quartz counters; a backsplash of white, stacked mosaic stone; and a range hood clad in board and batten.

The dining room, accessed from the living area/kitchen via a wide doorway, is as much a part of the outdoors as it is the interior, with sliders on two walls and windows on the third. The flooring is tumbled marble tile in a herringbone pattern, and a thin metal chandelier with candle lights does not crowd the space. The room also features crown molding and recessed lighting.

A den with crown molding and plantation shutters completes the level.

The second floor is reached via a stairwell with an ornate railing to be envied. The master suite, a guest room, a full bath, and the stairs to the third-floor suite radiate off the landing.

The master suite has a nicely sized bedroom of 163 square feet, two double closets with French doors, a closet with a single door, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding, and a spot for the bed underneath a rectangle of windows with plantation shutters. The en-suite bath features a whirlpool bathtub, a separate shower, and a water closet. The single vanity is topped with brown granite, the flooring is a creamy hexagon tile, and a leaded-glass window bumps up the elegance.

The suite includes an office with windows on two sides, crown molding, recessed lighting, and harbor views.

The guest room is 121 square feet with windows on three sides, a cove ceiling, and recessed lighting.

The floor’s full bath offers a shower with a frameless glass door, a brown marble tile floor, and a single wood vanity topped with the same marble. A double-doored closet houses the washer and dryer.

The basement is unfinished, and the unit comes with two deeded parking spaces.

Kristin Rosebach of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Cohasset is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this property.

Kristin Rosebach of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Cohasset is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this property.

