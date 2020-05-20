Boston College names JM Caparro interim AD after Martin Jarmond takes UCLA job

Caparro currently serves as senior associate athletics director for external affairs. He started at BC in September 2015.

With Martin Jarmond departing to become athletic director at UCLA , Boston College named JM Caparro the interim AD.

Part of his responsibilities in his role include oversight of ticket sales and service, multimedia rights, marketing, and ticket operations. He also serves as sport administrator for men’s basketball, lacrosse, volleyball, skiing, and fencing.

Prior to his time at BC, he was the vice president of ticket sales and service for the Brooklyn Nets.

Before working with the Nets, he was a member of the team marketing and business operations group with the NBA league office, sharing sales and marketing best practices across the NBA, WNBA, and D-League. While with the NBA, he helped lead revenue-generating efforts for USA Basketball, the Atlanta Dream’s inaugural season, and the relocation of the New Orleans Hornets to Oklahoma City post-Hurricane Katrina.

