Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 20, 2020, 5 minutes ago
Home plate umpire Bruce Froemming tries to keep Alex Rodriguez and Jason Varitek seperated just prior to their coming to blows starting a bench clearing brawl in the third inning on July 24, 2004.
Yankees-Red Sox, July 24, 2004 (MLB Network, 9 a.m.)

Jason Varitek introduces Alex Rodriguez to the various flavors of a catcher’s mitt.

Orioles-Red Sox, September 1, 2007 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Clay Buchholz was the kind of maddening enigma during his Red Sox career who would post a 1.74 ERA one season and a 5.34 ERA the next. But on this night, the occasion of his second major-league start, his potential was both unlimited and fleetingly fulfilled.

Rockets-Celtics, Game 6, 1986 NBA Finals (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

The Russell Celtics, Jordan Bulls, Curry/Durant Warriors and Showtime Lakers are all playing for second place. The best single team in the history of the NBA remains the 1986 Celtics.

