McCourty twins finalists for Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

The McCourty twins, Devin and Jason , have been named finalists for ESPN’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award thanks to their work on criminal justice reform . In addition to the Patriots’ 32-year-old defensive backs, the finalists include Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Minnesota Twins DH Nelson Cruz , WNBA stalwart Maya Moore and WWE star Titus O’Neil . The winner of the award, presented to an athlete (s) whose demonstrated leadership has created a positive impact on their community through sports, will be named at The ESPYS, to be aired on June 21. Finalists for the humanitarian team of the year award are the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York City FC and Sacramento Kings . . . Aldon Smith will be able to take part in team activities with the Cowboys after the NFL conditionally reinstated the pass rusher from an indefinite suspension for off-field issues. Smith, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2015, will be able to participate in the Cowboys’ virtual offseason program starting next week. The 30-year-old Smith had a meeting with commissioner Roger Goodell via video last week after signing a one-year contract last month . . . NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” finished as prime time’s most-viewed series for the ninth consecutive year when the 2019-20 television season wrapped up ednesday night. According to Nielsen, “Sunday Night Football” averaged 20.5 million viewers in 2019, which was a 5 percent increase over 2018. It also marked NBC’s best season since 2015. The most-viewed game was on Sept. 29, when 24.37 million tuned in to see New Orleans beat Dallas . . . Browns Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry , who opted for surgery in February after being slowed by an injury last season, said on a Zoom call Wednesday that his rehab has gone as well as expected and he’s “a little bit” ahead of schedule.

Phil takes aim at Tiger

Phil Mickelson may trail Tiger Woods by a significant margin in major titles and PGA victories, but he didn’t let that stop him from talking a little trash about his greatest golf rival. Heading into Sunday’s “The Match: Champions for Charity,” he aimed for Woods, who will team with Peyton Manning while Mickelson is joined by Tom Brady. The match is at Woods’ home turf, Medalist Golf Club, in Hobe Sound, Florida. “I can’t wait to go to Tiger’s place and take him down,” Mickelson told Golfweek. “Tiger thinks he has a huge advantage playing there because he was insistent that this event is played on his home course despite everyone else wanting to play it elsewhere. That’s fine. We’ll take it to him and Peyton.”

Soccer

D.C. United pursues Argentine star

D.C. United has explored the possibility of acquiring Argentine superstar Gonzalo Higuaín, a blockbuster move that would reunite him with his older brother, Federico, who joined United in March as a midfielder and assistant coach after eight seasons with the Columbus Crew. Gonzalo, a 32-year-old striker who played in three World Cups, has one year left on his contract with Italian power Juventus . . . Roberto Martínez signed a new contract to lead Belgium through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, saying he had “unfinished business” with the top-ranked national team following the postponement of this year’s European Championship. He coached Belgium to the WC semifinals in 2018 and his team has been No. 1 in the FIFA rankings since the end of 2018 . . . Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz announced his retirement, a day after finding out he needs a hip replacement that will keep the 39-year-old from continuing to perform as an athlete . . . Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has extended his contract at Bayern Munich by two years through June 2023 .

Miscellany

Body of former WWE star Gaspard found

The body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard was found Wednesday morning at Venice Beach in California, just over two days after he was swept away by a riptide as he and his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, swam. The 39-year-old Gaspar and his son, Aryeh. Lifeguards sought to save them both, but the 39-year-old wrestler reportedly told them to “take my son.” They did and, when he was safely ashore, they returned to search for Gaspard and were unable to locate him. In the WWE, Gaspard was part of the tag-team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG. He retired in 2010 . . . The NCAA Division 1 Council approved a resolution that outlined its intention to adopt by January a comprehensive legislative package creating uniform, modernized rules governing eligibility after transfer for student-athletes in all sports. So one-time transfer waivers will not happen until 2021-22 . . . Historically black colleges and universities once again were hit disproportionately hard with NCAA-imposed penalties based on Academic Progress Rates. Penalties were levied against 23 programs, including 18 from HBCUs, with Alabama A&M and Stephen F. Austin each having three teams disciplined. . . . Federal immigration officials wrongly denied a petition by the Buffalo Sabres to secure a green card for Ed Gannon, their British-born strength and conditioning coach, the team argued in a lawsuit. Gannon was hired in 2015 . . . 2018 US Olympian Carlo Valdes, who has won eight World Cup medals as a push athlete, is returning to the bobsledding with hopes of making the team for the 2022 Beijing Games . . . The Lauberhorn, the signature Alpine skiing race in Switzerland, risks being dropped from the World Cup schedule because of a money dispute with the national ski federation.

