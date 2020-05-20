NBA takes first step to return, guidelines expected June 1

Teams expect a similar timeline from the league on when they’ll be allowed to expand group workouts that are already underway with in-market players, sources said.

NBA teams are expecting the league office to issue guidelines around June 1 that will allow franchises to start recalling players who’ve left their markets as a first step toward a formal ramp-up for the season’s resumption, sources told ESPN.

The NBA is discussing a step-by-step plan for a resumption of the 2019-20 season that includes an initial two-week recall of players into team marketplaces for a period of quarantine, one to two weeks of individual workouts at team facilities and a two- to three-week formal training camp, sources told ESPN.

Barring an unforeseen turn of events, many NBA owners, executives and National Basketball Players Association elders believe commissioner Adam Silver will greenlight the return to play in June — with games expected to resume sometime before the end of July, sources said.

The NBA is still considering a two-site format for the return of the season, including Orlando's Walt Disney World and Las Vegas, sources said.

The NBA and NBPA are meeting to discuss the structure of a return, including how the league will navigate the possibility of regular-season games, play-in tournaments, playoff formats and whether the full 30 teams will be brought back to finish the season, sources said.

NCAA to allow workouts

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to lift a moratorium on voluntary workouts by football and basketball players effective June 1 as a growing number of college leaders expressed confidence that fall sports will be possible in some form despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision clears the way for individual workouts by athletes, mostly on their own, subject to safety and health protocols decided by their schools or local health officials..

NCAA officials noted that the workouts could go on as long as all local, state and federal regulations are followed. The status of voluntary workouts for other sports will be determined later.

NFL tinkers with face guard

With an eye toward getting back on the field during a pandemic, the NFL is working on a helmet face guard that might provide the same sort of protection as a surgical mask.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay, who heads up the league’s competition committee, said the issue was raised during a conference call about a month ago.

Thom Mayer, the medical director of the NFL Players Association, said league engineers and sports equipment company Oakley are testing prototypes of a modified face mask that might contain surgical or N95 material.

Work on the face mask is far enough along that “there will probably be a recommendation” to use it when the league begins its preseason schedule in August, according to Mayer.

Redskins rookie recovered

Washington Redskins rookie receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden said he tested positive for the new coronavirus in March and has fully recovered.

Gandy-Golden said in a statement that he tested positive during NFL draft training on March 24, had mild symptoms and was cleared on April 7.

“I self-quarantined for two weeks and followed all guidelines from health experts,” he said. “I feel 100% now and can’t wait to get on the field with the Redskins.”

Gandy-Golden played the past two seasons at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., which reopened in March despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four-woman tennis event on tap

A year ago at this time, American teenager Amanda Anisimova was getting ready to play at the clay-court French Open, where she ended up reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Now she’s preparing for a four-woman, round-robin event with no spectators on a hard court at a private home in West Palm Beach, Fla.

It’s a chance for Anisimova to play tennis amid the coronavirus pandemic with some money, albeit no WTA ranking points, on the line — and for fans to watch live tennis on television.

Anisimova, who is ranked 28th, will be joined by No. 19 Alison Riske, No. 51 Danielle Collins and No. 56 Ajla Tomljanovic at the made-for-TV event scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

No Q school for LPGA

The LPGA Tour will not have its qualifying events at the end of the year, deciding Wednesday to keep the same roster of players it has on all of its tours.

The LPGA already has canceled seven events, plus the UL International Crown team event, because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut the tour down since Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16. It hopes to resume on July 23-26 with the Marathon Classic in Ohio.