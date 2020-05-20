Patrick Chung, Patriots agree on two-year extension, according to a report

The Patriots and Patrick Chung have agreed on a two-year contract extension that could keep the veteran safety through the 2023 season, according to ESPN.

The deal is for $3 million to sign, and could be worth up to $12.8 million over the next four years.

Chung was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft with the pick the team acquired from Kansas City when they traded Mike Vrabel and Matt Cassel to the Chiefs. Chung is entering his 12th season in the league, and his 11th in New England.