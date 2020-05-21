Good and bad news about ‘Some Good News’

“Some Good News,” the sweet unscripted DIY web series developed by John Krasinski during the pandemic, is going to CBS. Krasinski has entered into a deal with the network to produce weekly episodes, along with other short-form content.
The show has been a little bit of feel-good for a public living in lockdown. Krasinski put together eight episodes before signing off, one of which featured his cast mates from “The Office” as he officiated at a couple’s wedding. The YouTube channel for the show has some 2.6 million subscribers, and some of the episodes have clocked as many as 17 million views.
Advertisement
The bad news about “Some Good News” at CBS? Although Krasinski will have a recurring presence on the show, along with being its executive producer, he will not be the regular weekly host. A new host will be named at some point.
CBS plans to spread Krasinski’s content across its outlets, including its streaming service, CBS All Access, and CBS News. “Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring ‘Some Good News’ to so many more people,” Krasinski said in a statement. “From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”