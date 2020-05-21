Good and bad news about ‘Some Good News’

“Some Good News,” the sweet unscripted DIY web series developed by John Krasinski during the pandemic, is going to CBS. Krasinski has entered into a deal with the network to produce weekly episodes, along with other short-form content.

The show has been a little bit of feel-good for a public living in lockdown. Krasinski put together eight episodes before signing off, one of which featured his cast mates from “The Office” as he officiated at a couple’s wedding. The YouTube channel for the show has some 2.6 million subscribers, and some of the episodes have clocked as many as 17 million views.