What’s happening (digitally) in the local arts world

RAN BLAKE The Jazz Journalists Association and New England Conservatory present jazz pianist and longtime NEC faculty member Ran Blake with the 2020 Boston Jazz Hero award at this virtual event that will also include a solo performance by Blake. Register at Eventbrite . May 23, 7 p.m.

CAMPFIRE FESTIVAL Club Passim’s annual Memorial Day Campfire Festival is moving online. Nightly livestreamed concerts will feature more than 75 acts, of which half have never played Passim before. Watch at passim.org/campfire; May 22-28, 5-8 p.m.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS’ (VIRTUAL) WORLD TOUR In the final run-up to the June 19 release of her album “Punisher,” the “Motion Sickness” singer-songwriter has announced a run of “tour” dates where she’ll perform from her kitchen, her bathroom, and finally, her bed. More info at twitter.com/phoebe_bridgers

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

YO-YO MA The celebrated cellist, already very visible of late through his #songsofcomfort project, now returns to the intimate grandeur of Bach’s Cello Suites, offering a tribute performance of all six suites that will be livestreamed from WCRB’s Fraser Performance Studio. May 24, 3 p.m, www.classicalwcrb.org

EMMANUEL MUSIC This essential collective of Boston musicians is justly acclaimed for its deep explorations of the Bach Cantatas. Now Emmanuel is tapping its archive and posting new performances of Bach (or other music) every week. On offer at the moment is a crystalline performance of Britten’s “Hymn to St. Cecilia” recorded live at Emmanuel Church in September 2018. Videos require a free e-mail registration at www.emmanuelmusic.org.

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

OCTAVIA E. BUTLER’S PARABLE OF THE SOWER The 1993 sci-fi novel by Butler, a pioneer of “Afrofuturism,’’ chronicles a young Black woman’s journey through a dystopian America of environmental devastation and political corruption. Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon composed music and lyrics for an adaptation that was originally slated to be presented by ArtsEmerson this season, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus. “Parable of the Sower’’ will be rescheduled to a later date, but in the meantime a concert version will be streamed on May 22 at 7 p.m. at www.TogetherApartAE.com. The online event will be followed by a talkback featuring Toshi Reagon and other performers.

RIPCORD A sharp-edged comedy by gifted South Boston native David Lindsay-Abaire (“Rabbit Hole,’’ “Good People’’) about mismatched nursing home roommates who keep upping the ante in their attempt to win a bet until it becomes an intensely personal competition. If you missed the 2017 Huntington Theatre Company staging of “Ripcord,’’ you may want to stream a production by Colorado-based Creede Repertory Theatre. It’s at creederep.org/ripcord-online through May 31, for $20.

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Gillian Anderson as Blanche DuBois? I am so there. Through May 28, the National Theatre is offering a free stream on its YouTube channel of the 2014 Young Vic production of Tennessee Williams’s classic play, costarring Ben Foster as Stanley Kowalski and Vanessa Kirby as Stella.

DON AUCOIN

Dance

REVERIE Boston Ballet may not be staging live performances, but the company is all over social media, with snippets ranging from behind the scenes glimpses to teasers of upcoming repertoire. One of the most impressive offerings is a new dance that quarantine buddies Lia Cirio and Paul Craig choreographed together in response to social distancing, proving that you can’t lockdown creativity. Filmed by Ernesto Galan, with original music by violinist Josh Knowles, the imaginative “Reverie” transports the two dancers from the couch in front of the TV to the light-filled antique showroom of Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Dom Paragon. Available on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

BEHIND THE SCENES WITH STERLING RUBY: The first full-scale museum survey of this of-the-moment LA artist, hosted by the ICA, was interrupted by coronavirus closures in March. But with the museum planning a July 7 reopening — assuming health trends progress as the state hopes — everyone will get a second chance to see the show. In the meantime, this short video is a helpful primer on Ruby’s unconventional path to art stardom, and an appetite-whetter for the main event. www.icaboston.org/video/behind-scenes-sterling-ruby

MURRAY WHYTE

BROADCASTS: ART IN THE AGE OF SOCIAL DISTANCING The Portland-based nonprofit arts agency SPACE solicits work from artists about our enforced isolation and curates it into a twice-weekly e-mail newsletter. Tom Jessen’s installation of tin cans on strings expresses the inadequacy of virtual communication; a human semaphore gestures across an ocean in Heather Lyon’s poignant video — art that gives satisfying form to the odd aches of these times. space538.org/exhibition/broadcasts

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

JEFFREY ROSS’S INSTAROAST Back in the day when he could play to live crowds, “RoastMaster General” Ross would grab volunteers from his audience and lambaste them mercilessly. He’s now doing that on Instagram, where he can pick from his viewers, put them onscreen, and blast them for a couple of minutes. Sometimes it’s fans, sometimes it’s celebrities like Dane Cook, Joey Fatone, or Dana White. Saturday and Sundays, 8 p.m. Instagram: @therealjeffreyross

FARRIS & FRIENDS COMEDY HOUR Kathe Farris is not only funny herself, she’s good at finding funny people to be on her showcase. So far, she has Kenice Mobley, Maya Manion, and Dean Abbott for the next show. Donations benefit ImprovBoston, which is the program’s usual home. May 27, 8 p.m. www.twitch.tv/improvbostonlive

HOLLYWOO SQUARES Comedian and musician Niki Luparelli gathers her friends in the comedy and drag community, including character comic Ethan Marsh as faux science fiction author Barn Hamlin, Kandi Dishe as Britney Spears, Poise N’ Envy as Richard Simmons, Harley Queen as Ariana Grande, and Victoria Obvious as Mariah Carey, for a local version of the classic TV show. Luparelli will be a square, as will Joslyn Fox of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Dale Lepage hosts. May 28, 8 p.m. Show streams live on www.facebook.com/loopycomedy and www.twitch.tv/loopyboobs

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

MORGAN BOOKMARKS: A FAMILY ART EXPERIENCE Loosen up by exploring the silly sonnets and nonsensical drawings of illustrator Edward Lear. At this event sponsored by the Morgan Library and Museum, attendees can explore the museum’s collections and respond to prompts meant to engage audiences with the material. The museum’s manuscripts coordinator Sal Robinson will introduce viewers to Lear’s work and other museum offerings. May 26, 11:30 a.m., free. eventbrite.com

ONLINE MAGIC SHOW Bring some enchantment into your home by tuning in to a virtual magic show. Magician Uncle Chuckles will perform mind-blowing tricks on camera for audiences of all ages. The event is hosted by Canadian private school Alive Montessori but open to attendees from anywhere. May 29, 4:30 p.m., free. eventbrite.com

MISS JAMIE FROM THE FARM! Hailing from Chicago, children’s musician Miss Jamie will perform songs about farm animals and the like for children tuning in from anywhere. The concert will last 30 minutes and attendees should prepare for high-energy and upbeat music. Though the event is targeted at children ages 2 through 8, audiences of any age are welcome. May 30, 10 a.m., free. eventbrite.com

GRACE GRIFFIN

Cancellation announcements (since May 15)

Tanglewood, June 19 through Aug. 28 (online programming begins July 1 via www.tanglewood.org)

The Town and The City Festival, Lowell



