Homeowners who delayed their mortgage payments won’t be shut out of the market after all

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Housing Finance Agency -- Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s regulator -- said Tuesday that borrowers will be able to obtain new loans three months after their forbearance period ends.

The announcement responds to concerns that Fannie and Freddie rules might have made borrowers ineligible for new mortgages, or to refinance existing loans, for a year.

“Homeowners who are in Covid-19 forbearance but continue to make their mortgage payment will not be penalized,” Mark Calabria, FHFA director, said in a statement. “Today’s action allows homeowners to access record low mortgage rates and keeps the mortgage market functioning.”