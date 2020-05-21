Netflix plans to automatically terminate inactive accounts

A time-honored tradition at subscription services -- hoping lapsed customers don’t realize they’re still paying every month -- is going away at Netflix Inc.

The company said on Thursday that it will check if inactive members want to keep the service -- and automatically cancel their subscriptions if they don’t respond.

“We’re asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership,” Eddy Wu, who oversees product innovation, said in a blog post. “We’ll do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years. Members will start seeing these emails or in-app notifications this week.”