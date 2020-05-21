fb-pixel
Shop, chop, dine, and dance as a celebrated chef and Boston Dance Theater team up for holiday event

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated May 21, 2020, an hour ago
A dish from Fernanda Tapia, the chef at Comedor, who is hosting a virtual Memorial Day cooking class.Justin Saglio for The Boston Globe/file

Celebrate Memorial Day with a dinner and a show — all from your own kitchen.

One acclaimed Boston chef is hosting a virtual cooking class on Monday at 2:30 p.m. that will be followed by an exclusive recorded show from the Boston Dance Theater.

Attendees will prepare a South American-inspired menu alongside Fernanda Tapia, a “Chopped” champion and the culinary mastermind behind Newton’s Comedor. The list of dishes includes sweet potato hummus, spiced dipping bread, ceviche, sugar pea and potato salad, marinated chicken breast, and avocado-jalapeno dressing. Once you’re at the table, a pre-taped version of the company’s performance will play for diners’ delight.

All participants who register at least 24 hours prior to the event will receive a shopping list and food preparation instructions to be completed before the lesson.

Performers from Boston Dance Theater, in an earlier production.Boston Dance Theater