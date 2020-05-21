Tasty Burger returns to Harvard Square, a clam shack signs on in the Seaport, and several big-name restaurants say so long

Expansions : Milton’s Steel & Rye (95 Eliot St. at Morton Road) has expanded to include a bakery and cafe; pick up fresh bread, pastries, grain bowls, sandwiches, and green juices Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Look for outdoor seating soon.

Closures : Several notable sign-offs shook the restaurant scene this week, with the departure of Beacon Hill’s Artu (89 Charles St. at Pinckney Street) and the South End’s Coda (329 Columbus Ave. at Dartmouth Street) and Stella (1525 Washington St. at E. Brookline Street). Artu has been in business for 25 years; the closing is COVID-19 related. Happily, a North End branch remains in business. Coda’s lease was on the brink of expiration anyway, but owners decided to close preemptively given the pandemic. Sister restaurants SRV and the Salty Pig are still open. Nearby, Stella has shut its doors after 15 years in the neighborhood. “Please know that this was not in our control; we had hoped to come out of this stronger,” they wrote in a social media farewell.

Duck frites at Black Lamb in the South End. Lane Turner/Globe Staff/file

Takeout: More new takeout and delivery options abound as restaurants make a cautious comeback. In Harvard Square, Tasty Burger (40 JFK St. at Mount Auburn Street) now serves takeout and delivery daily from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Plus, they’ve opened up their starving student special (burger, beer, and fries for $10) to anyone 21-plus, no student ID required. Their Fenway branch (1301 Boylston St. at Jersey Street) is also open daily.

In the South End, Bar Mezzana (360 Harrison Ave. at Traveler Street), Black Lamb (571 Tremont St. at Union Park), and Shore Leave (11 William E. Mullins Way at Harrison Avenue) have launched contactless delivery with menu highlights and provisions. Place your orders between noon and 3 p.m. online at www.barmezzana.com: crab legs, hanger steak, pasta by the pound, and even King Arthur flour for those who want to bake in the privacy of home.

Chicken wings at Shore Leave in the South End. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe/file

In the Seaport, Row 34 (383 Congress St. at Boston Wharf Road) has launched a clam shack serving lobster rolls, fried clams and oysters, and fish and chips Saturdays from noon until 8 p.m. with expanded hours to come. A few blocks away, Chickadee (21 Drydock Ave.) now serves Mediterranean takeout and delivery lunch (noon until 2 p.m.) and dinner (4 p.m. until 8 p.m.) Tuesday through Saturday, plus pantry items such as pasta, cheeses, beer, wine, and cocktail kits.

Row 34's warm buttered lobster roll. Morgan Ione Photography

Inman Square’s Puritan & Company (1166 Cambridge St. at Tremont Street) launches brunch takeout this week; pre-order hash, bagels and lox, biscuits, and more at www.puritancambridge.com. Pick up on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Around the corner in East Somerville, Montecristo (146 Broadway at Rush Street) has returned for lunch and dinner takeout and delivery. Enjoy pupusas, shrimp and rice, fried chicken, and nachos.

