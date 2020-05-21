This ‘SNL’ video captures just what a wreck your house is after two months of quarantine

By now, some of us have been holed up in our homes for nearly 70 days, and things are going just as you’d expect. We’ve grown accustomed to a landscape punctuated by baskets of laundry, half-finished puzzles, random Legos, and the remains of last night’s dessert still on the kitchen table.

A “Saturday Night Live” video released this week, with voice-over by Beck Bennett, captures the stay-at-home chaos so perfectly it hurts. The usual domestic hellscapes make cameos: expired condiments in the fridge, the junk drawer with its random AAA batteries, the rat king of cables and cords gathering dust behind the flat screen. But more pandemic-specific irritants get their moments as well. The barely functional stove we’ve ignored for years but must now cook every meal on feels especially familiar, as does the bit about horrendous WiFi. As for the “Plates Plates Plates” segment, in which dirty dishes are found in every room of the house, well, that might ring true, too.