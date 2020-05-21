fb-pixel
FOOD

We want to know: When do you think you’ll eat in a restaurant again?

Please share your thoughts for a Globe story.

Updated May 21, 2020, 2 hours ago
Bags packed for takeout occupied the space last month where patrons once sat at the bar inside Aquitane in the South End before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the restaurant to switch to takeout only.
Bags packed for takeout occupied the space last month where patrons once sat at the bar inside Aquitane in the South End before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the restaurant to switch to takeout only.Barry Chin/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Restaurants have been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with catastrophic results for the industry. Restaurant and food-service jobs make up about 9 percent of employment in the state, with almost $19 billion in sales in 2018. And many of the region’s farmers and fishermen depend on restaurants for survival. Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan set the date for restaurants’ return at June 8 at the earliest. Will you be ready to dine out? Please share your thoughts on restaurant-going in the age of coronavirus for a Globe story.

