We want to know: When do you think you’ll eat in a restaurant again?

Restaurants have been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with catastrophic results for the industry. Restaurant and food-service jobs make up about 9 percent of employment in the state, with almost $19 billion in sales in 2018. And many of the region’s farmers and fishermen depend on restaurants for survival. Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan set the date for restaurants’ return at June 8 at the earliest. Will you be ready to dine out? Please share your thoughts on restaurant-going in the age of coronavirus for a Globe story.

Survey begins in the box below.