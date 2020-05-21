Payment and ID-check rules detailed for Mass. pot sales during coronavirus pandemic

Marijuana retailers will be able to take orders online and over the phone when they begin to reopen Monday, and will fulfill those orders in their parking lots or just outside the main entrance, the Cannabis Control Commission said Wednesday.

Since the pandemic hit and the governor ordered non-medical marijuana operations closed in late March, the CCC has overseen the conversion to curbside pickup at 32 medical marijuana treatment centers around the state. This week, the agency released the administrative order that will govern the new way of doing business for marijuana retailers.

“The Cannabis Control Commission, with the cooperation of licensees, municipalities, and most importantly, registered qualifying patients, has demonstrated that we are effectively able to preserve public health and safety through curbside operations and other emergency protocols,” Executive Director Shawn Collins said. “I am confident that our adult-use licensees and their customers will adapt just the same when they reopen under similar protocols next week.”