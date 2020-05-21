20 dogs, bird rescued from ‘filthy’ conditions in New Hampshire home

Twenty dogs and a bird were “rescued from squalor and filth” at a home in Hampton, New Hampshire last week, officials said.
On May 13, Hampton police officers along with an investigator and two staff members from the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found the animals in poor condition in a home, the society said in a statement. Authorities brought the animals, a bird and small-breed adult dogs, to the SPCA shelter in Stratham.
The dogs, which appeared “dirty and heavily matted,” were brought to a veterinarian at the shelter, officials said. Several dogs received medical care, and they all will be put up for adoption once ready.
“Under normal circumstances, taking in 20 adult dogs in one day would be challenging. But in the era of COVID-19, our circumstances are anything but normal,” the shelter said in a statement, citing a low number of staff members and volunteers. “Regardless, these dogs, now out of harm’s way, will be provided the highest standard of care and a lot of love.”
Sixteen of the dogs were voluntarily given up while the owner has requested four of the dogs to be returned, officials said. The four dogs will remain at the shelter as evidence until the legal dispute is settled.
Anyone who would like to help with the cost of the dogs’ medical care can make a tax-deductible contribution to the SOS Fund at www.nhspca.org. Donations can be made by phone at 603-772-2921 ext. 120 or by mail.
