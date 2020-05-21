20 dogs, bird rescued from ‘filthy’ conditions in New Hampshire home

Twenty dogs and a bird were “rescued from squalor and filth” at a home in Hampton, New Hampshire last week, officials said.

On May 13, Hampton police officers along with an investigator and two staff members from the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found the animals in poor condition in a home, the society said in a statement. Authorities brought the animals, a bird and small-breed adult dogs, to the SPCA shelter in Stratham.

The dogs, which appeared “dirty and heavily matted,” were brought to a veterinarian at the shelter, officials said. Several dogs received medical care, and they all will be put up for adoption once ready.