3 Mass. high school seniors named US Presidential Scholars

Three Massachusetts high school seniors were named part of the 56th class of US Presidential Scholars, an award recognizing students’ accomplishments in academics, the arts, and technical education fields, US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced in a statement Thursday .

The students include Saviel Ortiz, a Lawrence resident, from Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover; Amelia Ao, a Wayland resident, from Wayland High School; and Jaiden David Edelman, a West Tisbury resident, from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in Oak Bluffs, the statement said.

“These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out,” DeVos said, referring to all 161 award recipients. “And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps.”