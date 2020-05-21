3 people rescued from burning boat in Narragansett Bay

Three people were rescued from a burning boat that later sunk in Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island Thursday morning, according to Coast Guard officials.
Around 11 a.m., crews received a report of a boat fire approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Point Judith, First Coast Guard District said in a tweet.
Three people onboard the 40-foot fishing boat were brought safely to shore by the Narragansett firefighters and the Coast Guard, officials said. An EMS crew brought the three people to a local hospital.
A photo posted on Twitter shows firefighters extinguishing the fire from their own boat, heavy smoke emanating from the fishing boat.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the boat began to take on water before sinking about 105 feet, officials said. In a video posted on Twitter, the boat can be seen smoking as it sinks completely underwater.
