3 people rescued from burning boat in Narragansett Bay

Three people were rescued from a burning boat that later sunk in Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island Thursday morning, according to Coast Guard officials.

Around 11 a.m., crews received a report of a boat fire approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Point Judith, First Coast Guard District said in a tweet.

Three people onboard the 40-foot fishing boat were brought safely to shore by the Narragansett firefighters and the Coast Guard, officials said. An EMS crew brought the three people to a local hospital.