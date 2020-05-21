Death investigation underway in Peabody

A death investigation is underway in Peabody, where the body of a male was found Wednesday night in the parking lot of a former school, officials said.
Peabody police responded to an anonymous call just before 9 p.m. of an unattended death in the parking lot of the old Kennedy Junior High School, said police Lieutenant Vincent Patermo.
The former school building at 83 Pine St. is now used for other educational and business uses.
The death is not believed to be suspicious, he said.
Peabody and State Police are jointly investigating, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office.
Maysoon Khan can be reached at Maysoon.Khan@globe.com
