DNA evidence leads to Brockton man’s arrest in 2010 rape case

A 54-year-old man was arrested after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to a 2010 rape case, Brockton Police said in a statement.
Christopher Dave Williams was arrested on a rape charge at his Park Street home in Brockton on May 12, police said.
Williams is accused of raping a woman in Brockton on Oct. 24, 2010, said Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman. The victim was 38 years old at the time of the assault, Duarte said.
Investigators linked Williams to the attack and other sexual assault cases in Westwood and Boston after a search of the Combined DNA Index System, an FBI database that records DNA samples of convicted criminals across the country, police said.
Advertisement
Detectives examined evidence from the 2010 assault and found enough probable cause to charge Williams with rape, according to the statement.
Officials from other jurisdictions assisted in the investigation, police said.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234. To submit a tip anonymously over text, send “BROCKTON” and the tip information to “CRIMES” (274637).
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.