DNA evidence leads to Brockton man’s arrest in 2010 rape case

A 54-year-old man was arrested after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to a 2010 rape case, Brockton Police said in a statement.

Christopher Dave Williams was arrested on a rape charge at his Park Street home in Brockton on May 12, police said.

Williams is accused of raping a woman in Brockton on Oct. 24, 2010, said Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman. The victim was 38 years old at the time of the assault, Duarte said.