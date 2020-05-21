Encore Boston Harbor, other buildings to be lit up for Gold Star families

“This initiative is a wonderful and united display of recognition and honor for our fallen soldiers and their loved ones,” said Rosie Salisbury, a spokesperson for the Encore said Thursday. “There was no better way to show our appreciation for them this Memorial Day Weekend.

The lights will go on Friday night and stay on through Memorial Day as part of an initiative to light up buildings across Massachusetts to honor families whose loved ones have been lost to war.

Encore Boston Harbor hotel in Everett will be light up like a star to honor Gold Star families this Memorial Day weekend.

Elsewhere, dozens of buildings, bridges, flags, and parks, including Boston’s City Hall, Prudential Tower, and Cambridge City Hall will be illuminated as part of the effort organized by the state’s Department of Veterans Services.

“We are deeply grateful to all service members past and present who bravely served our country, and as we mark Memorial Day, we pay special tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to protect us and ensure our freedom,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement. “During this difficult time, it is important that we honor and remember them, and share our gratitude and deep respect for their courage.”

The state’s Memorial Day events began Thursday with a virtual observance at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea and will end Monday with a special Memorial Day program aired by the state on tv and online.

“Memorial Day is sacred for our fellow service members, veterans and families - in particular, Gold Star Families - as we collectively remember those we’ve lost,” Veterans’ Services Secretary Francisco Ureña said in a statement. “Freedom is not free, and the eternal valor of our fallen brothers and sisters allows us to live in peace.”

