Fire sparked by bathroom exhaust fan severely damages Somerville home

A combined light and exhaust fan inside a second floor bathroom had sparked a fire that filled the home’s attic with smoke, officials said. The smoke traveled down the attic stairs and set off a fire alarm in the second floor apartment.

Crews were called to a two-family home at 2 Quincy St. around 10:00 p.m., the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

A combined bathroom light and exhaust fan ignited a three-alarm fire that seriously damaged a home in Somerville Wednesday night, officials said.

All five occupants inside the home safely escaped. Officials said four firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze.

Investigators said the fire started inside the light and exhaust fan before spreading to other parts of the home, but they could not determine if a mechanical or electrical issue caused the device to malfunction.

The home sustained an estimated $350,000 in damage, officials said.

According to city assessing records, the home was built in 1890 and, including the land, is valued at $1,147,800.

