Firefighters union endorses Kennedy in Senate race

Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III has been endorsed by a major Massachusetts firefighters union in his primary race against incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey, a notable score in the tussle for union support between the two ideologically similar candidates.

“Joe Kennedy’s constant presence and leadership on all issues for first responders is what drives our commitment to support him,” said President Rich MacKinnon, president of Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, a union that represents 12,000 firefighters across the state. “Our members connect with Joe. After meeting him in person they often remark on how genuine and grounded he is. As Joe has stood with firefighters in firehouses all across Massachusetts, we are proud to stand with him for the US Senate.”