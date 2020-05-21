Firefighters union endorses Kennedy in Senate race

Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III has been endorsed by a major Massachusetts firefighters union in his primary race against incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey, a notable score in the tussle for union support between the two ideologically similar candidates.
“Joe Kennedy’s constant presence and leadership on all issues for first responders is what drives our commitment to support him,” said President Rich MacKinnon, president of Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, a union that represents 12,000 firefighters across the state. “Our members connect with Joe. After meeting him in person they often remark on how genuine and grounded he is. As Joe has stood with firefighters in firehouses all across Massachusetts, we are proud to stand with him for the US Senate.”
The endorsement adds to a list of more than 30 union endorsements Kennedy has collected. His supporters include the influential IBEW Local 103, which has about 10,000 members and was an early backer of Representative Ayanna Pressley of Boston in her 2018 primary challenge of former representative Michael Capuano, and the Charlestown-based Teamsters Local 25, which has 12,500 members.
Markey, too, has attracted significant labor support, including the endorsement of UNITE HERE Local 26, which represents hospitality workers in Boston and has a total of 12,000 members in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and 32BJ SEIU, the largest union of property service workers in the United States.
