Former Transit Police officer charged with raping two women

Shawn McCarthy, 46, was virtually arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape and was ordered released on personal recognizance and ordered to keep away from the two women and other witnesses, according to court records.

After giving them a joy ride in his marked Transit Police cruiser, a former Transit Police officer allegedly raped two women he encountered while on duty near the New England Aquarium in 2012, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.

In a statement, Rollins’ office said the women were in their 20s and drinking near the downtown Boston neighborhood in July 2012 when McCarthy encountered them. Ignoring a warning from a fellow Transit Police officer, McCarthy convinced the women to get into his cruiser while he gave them a ride around the city with the emergency blue lights flashing.

"After stopping in a vacant lot so the women could relieve themselves, McCarthy said he hadn’t risked his job for nothing and he would not take them back downtown until he got something out of it,'' prosecutors said in a statement. “The women stated that they feared getting in trouble and had no choice but to submit as McCarthy subjected them to sexual acts.”

According to prosecutors, he raped one woman twice, and the other, once.

McCarthy drove the women to another location, dropped them off and "warned them not to tell anyone about the episode,'' prosecutors wrote.

One of the victims told a male relative about the incident, but law enforcement was not officially notified about the incident until 2019, leading to the investigation that ended with the charges against McCarthy who resigned from the department last year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

