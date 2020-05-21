Gang member pleads guilty to distributing cocaine in Boston housing development

A member of the Heath Street Gang pleaded guilty to distributing crack cocaine last summer in a Boston public housing development, the U.S. attorney’s office for Massachusetts announced Thursday.

Michael Pridgen, 36, was charged with two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl, and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in a public housing development, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a press release.

Pridgen had stored crack cocaine and a digital scale in an electrical box affixed to the wall in the stairwell in the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments and distributed the drugs on June 5, and July 2, 2019, prosecutors said. Police found Pridgen on a bench in a courtyard at the apartment complex in possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl at the time of his arrest on September, 10, the release said.