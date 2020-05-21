Hamilton mourns loss of Memorial Day events amid pandemic

Communities across Massachusetts have been forced to forgo their usual Memorial Day commemorations due to the public health emergency created by the coronavirus.

The A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194 canceled the parade that would have been held Monday morning. Gone too is the march that would follow from Town Hall to Patton Park, and on to the cemetery for a remembrance ceremony.

American flags line the main road in Hamilton, but the adopted hometown of World War II hero Gen. George S. Patton Jr. , will not be able to hold its traditional Memorial Day events this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But in Hamilton, a town of about 7,000 people north of Boston, the temporary suspension of a solemn tradition is felt more deeply.

"We have such strong ties to the military community, and strong pride in service and so we show that by leading the Memorial Day events, and other activities during the year,” said Peter Gwinn, outreach liaison for the post. “It’s one of those events that people in the town have come to expect.”

Hamilton was home to General George S. Patton Jr. , who commanded the Third Army o liberate France, and his son, Major General George Patton who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. The town built Patton Park in their honor and the family’s 27-acre homestead was gifted to the town in 2012. The historic buildings are now used for community events and its rolling land for passive recreation.

While disappointed, residents also knew cancelling the events were necessary, Gwinn said.

“Everybody feels that it's too bad but that we should do the right thing and be good neighbors and a good community,” he said. “Our veterans are supportive. They lead by example and even though they want to see people get out and live their lives they also want to be good community members.”

Still, Hamilton has found ways to pay homage to the fallen.

The legion decided to decorate the main road in town weeks early to help lift spirits. Members of the organization also gathered on May 8 to put flags on veterans’ graves.

“That was the first step of both recognizing the pandemic and telling the community ‘We’re all in this together’ by way of showing the flags,” he said.

Since the community cannot gather this year, Gwinn recommends residents read stories off Medal of Honor recipients as a way to honor the sacrifice of veterans.

“Often their experiences cost them their lives or they were defending and protecting others that were with them under extremely difficult situations,” he said. “That remembrance is important to people that have served or that have lost loved ones in service.”

Town Manager Joe Domelowicz said officials hope to be able to have an event later in the summer to observe Memorial Day and other events lost to the pandemic.

“People want to be able to offer the community opportunity to kind of celebrate a little bit and memorialize a little bit, but they want to make sure that we do it at the right time,” he said.

Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com.



