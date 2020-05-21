Lori Loughlin case won’t change much about college admissions, expert says

From the moment the scandal broke in March 2019 - with titillating details of parents cutting fat checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at elite schools or to facilitate cheating on college entrance tests - some observers wondered if the saga would fundamentally change the nature of the ultra-competitive college application process.

The college admissions cheating scandal exploded back into the headlines Thursday, when federal prosecutors announced that Hollywood star Lori Loughlin and her husband intend to plead guilty to conspiracy charges for paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as phony sports recruits.

Advertisement

The answer is no, according to Jeff Selingo, a prominent higher education reporter whose new book, “Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions,” is due out in September.

“The message that this scandal, I believe, has sent to students and parents who are willing to do everything they can to get into highly selective universities is, ‘wow, if these people were willing to go to jail for it, it must be worth it,’” said Selingo, a special adviser to Arizona State University’s president and the author of the books “There Is Life After College” and “College (Un)Bound.”

“Unfortunately, I think that’s the message that the public, or part of the public, got,” he said. “It just validated what they were already thinking, which is ‘we should try to pull out all the stops, at least legally,’ to get into” top schools.

One thing that has changed in the aftermath of the “Varsity Blues” scandal, Selingo said, is that a number of elite colleges have tightened up their policies around recruiting athletes and vetting applicants’ credentials.

“The problem is, the entire system continues to be built on trust,” he said. “There’s really no other way around it, when you have tens of thousands of applicants being reviewed in a very short amount of time. ... What student admissions officers never were, and never will be, are detectives. And they can’t root out every single problem with an application.”

Advertisement

And what about the perfectly legal but controversial phenomenon of well-heeled donors giving generously to a school’s development office before their children get admitted to the institution?

Selingo said that’s not going anywhere, though admissions professionals insist mega donors can’t guarantee slots for their children if they’re not qualified.

He said one admissions dean told him “there are plenty of applicants the development office would like me to admit that I don’t admit."

At the same time, Selingo said, admissions staffs are obviously aware of applicants’ financial situations.

“It’s not like admissions offices don’t pay attention to this,” he said. “They clearly do. They know who can pay full price and who can’t, who donates. Some universities want to take advantage of that, and others don’t. ... And I don’t think that’s going to change very much going forward, because the pressure on universities to raise money, and large amounts of money, is not going to go away.”

And the public generally accepts the parameters, he said.

“I think for the most part, people kind of accept it,” Selingo said, since “it’s a couple of spots, we’re not talking about giving hundreds of spots away” to top donors’ children. “I feel like, the American public, they don’t like it, but they’ve come to accept it.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.