Maine reports 58 coronavirus cases, no new deaths for second consecutive day

Maine reported 58 new coronavirus cases and no deaths for the second day in a row, with the state’s case count climbing to 1,877 and death toll remaining at 73.

The majority of cases were reported in Cumberland County, with 28, and Androscoggin County, with 17, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Cumberland has reported the highest number of confirmed cases of the state’s counties with 919, followed by York with 320 and Androscoggin with 202.

Cumberland County has also seen the most virus-related deaths, reporting 38, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14 deaths, followed by York and Kennebec with eight deaths each, Androscoggin with two deaths, and Franklin, Hancock, and Penobscot with one death each.