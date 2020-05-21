Maine reports 58 coronavirus cases, no new deaths for second consecutive day

Maine reported 58 new coronavirus cases and no deaths for the second day in a row, with the state’s case count climbing to 1,877 and death toll remaining at 73.
The majority of cases were reported in Cumberland County, with 28, and Androscoggin County, with 17, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Cumberland has reported the highest number of confirmed cases of the state’s counties with 919, followed by York with 320 and Androscoggin with 202.
Cumberland County has also seen the most virus-related deaths, reporting 38, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14 deaths, followed by York and Kennebec with eight deaths each, Androscoggin with two deaths, and Franklin, Hancock, and Penobscot with one death each.
Beginning Friday, campgrounds across the state will be allowed to welcome Maine residents for Memorial Day Weekend under Governor Janet Mills’ updated reopening plan. Campgrounds were originally slated to open to the public on June 1 under Stage 2 of the plan.
As of Wednesday, 37,725 total tests have been completed, officials said.
Another 35 people have recovered since contracting the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 1,145, officials said.
Four more people were hospitalized with the virus since Wednesday, officials said. Of the total cases, 235 patients have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Forty-one people are currently hospitalized, with 21 in critical care and 12 on ventilators.
There are 165 ICU beds and 252 beds available for use across the state, officials said.
