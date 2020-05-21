Man, 23, arrested with loaded gun during traffic stop in Roxbury, police say

A 23-year-old man was arrested on firearm charges after officers found a handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition in his car during a traffic stop in Roxbury early Thursday, police said.

Around 4:10 a.m., officers noticed a car speeding by Shabazz Way and Harrison Avenue, Boston police said in a statement. The car was seen driving through various streets before stopping in a parking lot at 256 Dudley St., authorities said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, approached the car, and spoke to the occupants, police said. A query found that the operator, later identified as Marcus Younge, of Roxbury, was on probation and the juvenile passenger had an open case for unlawful possession of a firearm, authorities said. Both occupants were then removed from the car.