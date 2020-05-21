Man, 23, arrested with loaded gun during traffic stop in Roxbury, police say

A 23-year-old man was arrested on firearm charges after officers found a handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition in his car during a traffic stop in Roxbury early Thursday, police said.
Around 4:10 a.m., officers noticed a car speeding by Shabazz Way and Harrison Avenue, Boston police said in a statement. The car was seen driving through various streets before stopping in a parking lot at 256 Dudley St., authorities said.
Officers conducted a traffic stop, approached the car, and spoke to the occupants, police said. A query found that the operator, later identified as Marcus Younge, of Roxbury, was on probation and the juvenile passenger had an open case for unlawful possession of a firearm, authorities said. Both occupants were then removed from the car.
Officers found a black and gray Taurus PT738 handgun, loaded with six rounds of ammunition, inside the glove compartment, police said. Younge was arrested, and when officers attempted to apprehend the juvenile, he dove toward the trunk and grabbed his cell phone, authorities said.
“The passenger actively resisted officers, placing his hands underneath his stomach, forcing officers into a physical struggle,” police said. “Eventually, officers were able to take the passenger into custody.”
Younge is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm subsequent offense, possession of a firearm without an FID card subsequent offense, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
The juvenile was issued a summons for resisting arrest and was released to his mother, police said.
