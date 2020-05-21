Mayor Walsh to host virtual graduation for Boston Public School seniors

The ceremony will be broadcast on WCVB Channel 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. An online stream will also be available at WCVB.com and later on boston.gov .

The ceremony, hosted by Walsh and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius will include messages from several guests and keynote speaker John King, former US secretary of education, city officials said.

“We are tremendously proud of our graduating seniors, who together mark a class of smart, hardworking, and creative individuals who I know will go on to do great things,” Walsh said in a statement. "While the coronavirus pandemic has sidelined some of our most important traditions, including high school graduation, we will not miss the opportunity to celebrate their achievements or mark this important milestone in their lives.”

Other guest speakers include School Committee Chair Michael Loconto and valedictorians from each of the 36 schools, city officials said. There are approximately 3,000 students in the graduating class.

“I want all the seniors to know that their city is rooting for them and will be behind them every step of the way,” Walsh said.

“The courage, flexibility, and resilience our students have shown, supported by our community, is an inspiration for all of us,” Cassellius said in a statement.

