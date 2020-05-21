fb-pixel

More than 60 people displaced after fire breaks out at YMCA of Greater Boston

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated May 21, 2020, 2 hours ago
Boston fire officials responded to a fire on the 7th floor of the YMCA of Greater Boston early Thursday morning.
One resident was taken to a hospital and more than 60 people were displaced after a fire broke out at the YMCA of Greater Boston early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The fire began at about 12:50 a.m. on the 7th floor of the building, which is located at 316 Huntington Ave., the Boston fire department said on Twitter.

Officials estimated about $100,000 worth of damage.

No further information was immediately available.

