More than 60 people displaced after fire breaks out at YMCA of Greater Boston

One resident was taken to a hospital and more than 60 people were displaced after a fire broke out at the YMCA of Greater Boston early Thursday morning, fire officials said.
The fire began at about 12:50 a.m. on the 7th floor of the building, which is located at 316 Huntington Ave., the Boston fire department said on Twitter.
Officials estimated about $100,000 worth of damage.
No further information was immediately available.
