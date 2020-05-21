Ms. Jennifer, 53-year-old tortoise, up for adoption after owner died of COVID-19

Ms. Jennifer, a fruit-loving, dandelion-wearing, attention-seeking tortoise is the latest animal to be surrendered to the adoption center because of the COVID-19 death of an owner, according to MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin. She is the tenth animal to be given to the shelter due to hardships caused by the pandemic.

Ms. Jennifer, a 53-year-old tortoise, enjoys her favorite food, dandelion cake, during a birthday party held by staffers at MSPCA-Angell on Wednesday.

“Like we do for every animal in our charge, we’ll take the best possible care of Ms. Jennifer until we find her a suitable adoptive home,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager of the adoption center.

Staffers describe Ms. Jennifer as “lovable” and hope to find caring owners who can show her affection for years to come — tortoises can live upwards of 100 years, Halpin said. Ms. Jennifer is four pounds and roughly the size of a large dinner plate, making her the perfect size for any tortoise enthusiast, he said.

Ms. Jennifer’s previous owner, from Waltham, adored her and would carry the tortoise along on errands, schedule wellness checkups at Angell Animal Medical Center for her, and show her off to both friends and strangers, Halpin said.

Since Ms. Jennifer’s arrival on May 9, staffers have tried to make life as pleasant for her as possible, showering her with vegetables and attention. For her birthday party on Wednesday, staffers whipped up Ms. Jennifer’s favorite foods: a fruit salad and special dandelion cake.

“We like to think she knows the attention is for her, and that she feels the love and support of all of us taking care of her,” Odynksy said.

Those interested in adopting Ms. Jennifer can email adoption@mspca.org for more information or to schedule an appointment to meet her.

Ms. Jennifer enjoys time outside in the grass, attention from people, and dandelions, according to MSPCA-Angell staffers. MSPCA-Angell

