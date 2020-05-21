R.I. unemployment rates shoots up to 17 percent

“Today’s jobs numbers convey the immense extent of economic hardship that the COVID-19 crisis has brought upon Rhode Island workers and families,” Department of Labor and Training Director Scott Jensen said. “As many look forward to getting back to work, it remains critical that we follow the orders of public health officials to wear masks and social distance so that we can prevent further spread and reopen the economy as quickly — but as safely — as possible.”

Rhode Island’s unemployment rate had been 4.7 percent in March and 3.6 percent in April 2019, according to the state Department of Labor and Training.

PROVIDENCE -- Rhode Island’s unemployment rate shot up to 17 percent in April, reflecting the devastating toll taken on the state economy by the coronavirus pandemic, state officials announced Thursday.

Advertisement

The number of unemployed Rhode Island residents soared to 90,300 -- an increase of 63,800 from March. Over the year, the number of unemployed residents rose by 70,200.

The US unemployment rate was 14.7 percent in April, up from 4.4 percent in March and 3.6 percent in April 2019.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported that another 18 Rhode Islanders have died from COVID-19, and another 189 residents have tested positive for the virus.

The state death toll now stands at 556, and the number of positive tests now totals 13,571. The state has 254 people hospitalized, 56 in intensive care units, and 41 on ventilators, while 1,047 have been discharged from the hospital.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Department of Health, said the 18 new fatalities include two people in their 50s, two in their 60s, six in their 70s, six in their 80s, and two in their 90s.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo said 25,000 Rhode Islanders have downloaded the new “Crush COVID RI” app that can track where people go so health officials can trace their contacts if they get the coronavirus.

Advertisement

“That is awesome,” she said. “That has blown away all our expectations.”

Raimondo reminded people that restrictions will remain in place during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. For example, social gatherings remain limited to five people, and people must remain quarantined for 14 days if they leave the state and return to Rhode Island, she said.

“If you find yourself in back yard or at a barbecue with 20 people, you are not doing the right thing,” she said.

























Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com