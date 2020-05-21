Sex offender arrested for allegedly assaulting woman on Red Line train

Officers were called to the Charles/MGH station at about 7:45 a.m. to meet a woman who said she had been attacked while riding an inbound Red Line train, police said.

Christopher Nettles, 46, of Dorchester, allegedly assaulted a woman on a Red Line train Tuesday morning, Transit Police said.

Officials said Christopher Nettles, 46, of Dorchester, indecently assaulted the woman on the train.

The woman provided a description of Nettles and officers temporarily halted train service. They found Nettles still on board the original train at the next stop.

Nettles was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery after the victim identified him as her alleged attacker, police said.

Advertisement

During the booking process, officers learned Nettles had a warrant out for his arrest from Roxbury Municipal Court for failure to register as a sex offender, police said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.