Six highlights of Lori Loughlin’s plea deal in admissions scandal case

1] The charge: Loughlin, 55, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud to obtain property — namely, admission slots at USC, according to her eight-page deal filed in US District Court in Boston. Loughlin is slated to enter her plea via video-conference Friday at 11:30 a.m. She’s currently free on bond.

Here are six highlights from the plea deal signed by Loughlin, whose role as Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House” endeared her to millions.

In a stunning development in the college admissions cheating scandal, Hollywood star Lori Loughlin and her husband signed plea deals this week agreeing to plead guilty to conspiracy charges for paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as bogus crew recruits.

2] The possible sentence: According to court papers, Loughlin faces a maximum prison term of 20 years, but the feds have agreed to recommend a sentence of two months behind bars, plus a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. The presiding judge will ultimately decide the sentence.

3] The dropped charges: In exchange for Loughlin’s guilty plea, prosecutors have agreed to drop additional counts that had been brought against her in a fourth superseding indictment, records show. Those charges included conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, money laundering conspiracy, filing a false tax return, aiding and abetting federal programs bribery, and aiding and abetting wire fraud and honest services wire fraud, according to the indictment.

4] The admission: As part of Loughlin’s plea deal, she signed a written statement Wednesday acknowledging she’s guilty of the sole count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. “I am entering into this Plea Agreement freely, voluntarily and knowingly because I am guilty of the offense to which I am pleading guilty and I believe this Plea Agreement is in my best interest,” the statement said.

5] This is the first offer: Loughlin also indicated in her statement that prosecutors hadn’t offered any prior plea deals in writing as the high-profile case moved through the court system following her bombshell arrest in March 2019. Loughlin and her husband had unsuccessfully filed a motion to dismiss the charges based on alleged government misconduct.

Loughlin’s Wednesday statement filed with the court said in part, “I have received no prior written offers to resolve this case.”

6] The surrender date - Once Loughlin’s sentence is imposed, she’ll likely remain free for a while. Her plea deal says prosecutors and her legal team agree that a reasonable sentence is two months in prison, to begin “no earlier than 90 days after imposition of final judgment.”

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.