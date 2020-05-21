Taunton principal removed after OUI charge

Police received a call about an erratic driver on I-495 in the area of Route 138 at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday . An officer was driving toward I-495 when they saw a gray Honda SUV driving down Route 138 with its front bumper hanging down and dragging on the pavement, the release said.

Rose Schwartz, 44 of Lakeville, was charged with operating under the Influence of alcohol, speeding, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Raynham police said in a press release.

The principal of the Joseph C. Chamberlain Elementary School in Taunton was removed from her position after she was arrested on an alleged OUI charge in Raynham Tuesday, officials said.

When the officer began pursing, Schwartz allegedly sped up her vehicle from 40 miles-per-hour to 110 miles-per-hour, police said. The officer pursued the vehicle for about three quarters of a mile before the Schwartz slowed down and stopped near the intersection of Britton Street, police said.

Schwartz was told to step out of the vehicle but did not comply with initial orders from the officer,police said. When she did step out of the vehicle she “appeared to be stumbling and uneasy on her feet,” police said.

State Police later alerted Raynham police that they found Schwartz’s bumper on Bay Street in Taunton, and that it appeared that the vehicle had struck a guardrail, police said. Schwartz was arraigned Wednesday.

Taunton Superintendent of Schools John Cabral confirmed that Schwartz had been removed from her position in an e-mail Thursday night.

“In keeping with our practice to not comment on personnel matters, I can only confirm at this time that Mrs. Schwartz has been removed from the position of Principal of Joseph C. Chamberlain Elementary School," Cabral said. “As always, Taunton Public Schools will continue to proceed in the best interest of the students of the Chamberlain Elementary School and all decisions and plans that are made now and in the future will be made with this priority in mind.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

