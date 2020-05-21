Two pedestrians die after struck by car in Lowell

Two pedestrians died after being struck by a car Thursday evening in Lowell, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

A male and a female pedestrian were hit by a Ford Mustang on Pawtucket Boulevard around 6:30 p.m., District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement. The victims were taken to Lowell General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the statement.

They were not identified pending the notification of their next of kin.