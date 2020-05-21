fb-pixel

Two pedestrians die after struck by car in Lowell

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated May 21, 2020, an hour ago

Two pedestrians died after being struck by a car Thursday evening in Lowell, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

A male and a female pedestrian were hit by a Ford Mustang on Pawtucket Boulevard around 6:30 p.m., District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement. The victims were taken to Lowell General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the statement.

They were not identified pending the notification of their next of kin.

The driver, who also was not identified, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Ryan’s office said.

No charges have been filed. Lowell police are conducting a crash reconstruction, Ryan’s office said.

The crash area was closed to traffic for a time after the victims were struck. Both inbound and outbound lanes of Pawtucket Boulevard at Old Ferry Road were closed as of about 7:30 p.m., Lowell police said on Twitter.

