Two pedestrians die after struck by car in Lowell

Two pedestrians died after being struck by a car Thursday evening in Lowell, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
A male and a female pedestrian were hit by a Ford Mustang on Pawtucket Boulevard around 6:30 p.m., District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement. The victims were taken to Lowell General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the statement.
They were not identified pending the notification of their next of kin.
The driver, who also was not identified, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Ryan’s office said.
Advertisement
No charges have been filed. Lowell police are conducting a crash reconstruction, Ryan’s office said.
The crash area was closed to traffic for a time after the victims were struck. Both inbound and outbound lanes of Pawtucket Boulevard at Old Ferry Road were closed as of about 7:30 p.m., Lowell police said on Twitter.
*****TRAFFIC ALERT ON THE PAWTUCKET BOULEVARD****— Lowell PD (@LowellPD) May 21, 2020
The In & Out Bound travel lanes on the Pawtucket Boulevard at Old Ferry Road is closed to the Lowell/Tyngsboro line. Please seek alternate route due to pedestrian accident while this remains under investigation. Thank you.
LPD1
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.